Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 630,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.