Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $48.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $7,506,077.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 944,774 shares of company stock worth $46,041,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after acquiring an additional 189,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

