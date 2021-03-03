Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.36.

ARCT opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

