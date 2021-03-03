Arcosa, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner forecasts that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

ACA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

