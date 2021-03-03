ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.46.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.82. 1,835,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.37.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

