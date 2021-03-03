Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,999 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

