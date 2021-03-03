Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,362 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.47. 66,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.