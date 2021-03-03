Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,091 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

