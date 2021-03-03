Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,264 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. 15,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,133. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.