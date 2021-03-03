Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 57,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

