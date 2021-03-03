Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,139 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 499,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

