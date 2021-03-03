Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,418 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. 106,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,998. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.29. The firm has a market cap of $420.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

