Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $10.51. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 87,813 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.