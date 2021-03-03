Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

