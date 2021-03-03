Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

APLE opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

