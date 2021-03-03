Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $142.50 Average PT from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,888 shares of company stock valued at $66,786,269. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $21.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

