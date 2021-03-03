Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

