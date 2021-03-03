Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

