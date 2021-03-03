Aperio Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACIA shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

