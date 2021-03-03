Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,436. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

