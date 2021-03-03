Aperio Group LLC Acquires 9,620 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

