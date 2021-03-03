Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.28

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L)’s previous dividend of $4.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
APAX opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105.55 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.
