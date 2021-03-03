Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.28

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L)’s previous dividend of $4.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APAX opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178. Apax Global Alpha Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105.55 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

About Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

