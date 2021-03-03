Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $311.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

