Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 1,259,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,385,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
