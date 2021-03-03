Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 1,259,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,385,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

