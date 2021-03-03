Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

ATRS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 164,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $713.36 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.44.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

