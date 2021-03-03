ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 395.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

