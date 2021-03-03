Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 in the last quarter.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

