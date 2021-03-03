Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANGN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282 in the last three months.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

