Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

