Analyzing Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Smiths Group alerts:

This table compares Smiths Group and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smiths Group $3.18 billion 2.64 $334.59 million $0.62 34.21 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smiths Group and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Smiths Group and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smiths Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Smiths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.