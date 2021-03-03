Analyzing Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cree and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 7 6 0 2.46 Synaptics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $107.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $129.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Cree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -38.54% -5.94% -3.98% Synaptics 8.47% 21.89% 10.46%

Risk & Volatility

Cree has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cree and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $903.90 million 14.01 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -131.16 Synaptics $1.33 billion 3.57 $118.80 million $4.21 32.38

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptics beats Cree on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications. It also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, the company offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves mobile and PC original equipment manufacturers; Internet of Things manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

