Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $46.39

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.39.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SCCO stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 478,534 shares of company stock worth $33,422,754 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

