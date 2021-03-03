Analysts Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $32.28

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $10,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 30,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

