Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price at $137.80

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.86. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

