Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,756,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,875,899 over the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.