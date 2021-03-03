Analysts Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the textile maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,730,000 after acquiring an additional 421,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

