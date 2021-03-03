Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of BRY opened at $4.95 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $395.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

