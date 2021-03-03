Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Target Price at €153.86

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down €1.55 ($1.82) on Friday, reaching €134.45 ($158.18). 509,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €135.37 and its 200-day moving average is €140.99. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

