Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $43.74

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 1,179,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

