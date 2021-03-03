Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yext, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yext in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

YEXT stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,420,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Yext by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

