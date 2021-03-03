Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Welltower reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,833. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

