Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $3.00. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. 506,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

