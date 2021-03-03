Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

