Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

