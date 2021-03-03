Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 420,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

