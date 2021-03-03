Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

CTMX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 744,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $379.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

