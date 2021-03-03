Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 28,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,213. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

