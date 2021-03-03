Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 664 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.57. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

