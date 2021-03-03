Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,646 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.