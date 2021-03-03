Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,349 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,344,000 after acquiring an additional 353,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

UE traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

